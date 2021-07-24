Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Hunter Baugh, 24, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with resisting arrest, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), failure to appear and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Randy Payne, 69, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with second-degree wanton endangerment.
Katie Hoskins, of Greenville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Matthew Davis, of Pulaski, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Nicola Clary, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with two counts of theft by deception.
Paul David Morgan, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Gustavo Juarez, of St. Charles, was charged Friday with no operator’s license.
Carissa Bowley, 39, of Mortons Gap, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
William Sullivan, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
Jonalan Chval, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Samantha Wilson, of Providence, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no registration plates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.