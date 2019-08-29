For the second year in a row, it appears the Hopkins County School Board is poised to "bite the bullet" in terms of the budget and decline any inclination to raise property taxes on residents, according to Chairman J.W. Durst.
The board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. In a recent work session, school officials discussed the possibility of a slight increase in the property tax, which would have required a hearing. Durst says that no tax hearing is scheduled, and he feels confident "the board will land on the compensating rate" of 68.2 cents per $100 assessed value on real estate and tangible property. The compensating rate for the 2018-19 budget was at 69 cents per $100.
In all, the decrease will equate to approximately $204,000 less in tax monies for Hopkins County schools, according to Eydie Tate, the district's director of finance. The tentative 2019-20 budget the district is currently working under is $77.9 million and is expected to be officially approved later in September.
Durst said he feels the time wasn't right to raise taxes due to the economic climate in the region. However, he said the board has an obligation to ensure needs of the students continue to be met moving forward, which will likely mean a tax increase in the near future.
"We have taken a very hard look at where we can make cuts in the central office and throughout the school system in ways of reducing expenses," Durst said. "There are no sacred cows for this board."
With 15 facilities that require continued maintenance and upkeep, Durst said that even the possibility of consolidation of buildings is on the table for discussion.
"We have buildings that are aging and in constant need of repair," he said. "So consolidation of properties has to be considered. We, as a board, are doing everything we can to tighten our belt in terms of expenses, but in reality, when you consider our aging buildings, a declining population base that results in a decline in attendance, and a job market that has been hit hard with the loss of coal jobs, there's only so much we can cut."
Superintendent Deanna Ashby said she is also mindful of expenses and has consolidated job duties in the central office when appropriate.
"Last year, we cut several positions in the central office," she said. "We have also been a part of several initiatives to look at our operational costs. When you compare us to neighboring districts, I think we fair very favorably. Our first priority is to our kids, and that will never change."
Ashby said that strong community partnerships with the private sector as well as county and city governments help to ensure students' needs are being met at little or no cost to taxpayers in many instances.
"Every student in the county gets a free breakfast and lunch," she said. "We feed kids, we clothe them in many instances and provide medical attention when needed."
Both Ashby and Durst listed other programs and initiatives aimed at providing not only educational opportunities for students but also ensuring a safe environment that focuses on learning.
"I feel confident you'd be hard-pressed to find another neighboring school district that does more with less than we do," Durst said.
Durst, who will serve as chairman for one more year, said it was also worth noting that the local school district is one of only six in the state that operates without any monies generated from a utility tax.
The school district employs more than 1,000 workers, which amounts to 81% of the budget when you add salaries and benefits. This past school year, the board voted to approve a 2% across the board raise for all staff members, which was the first raise in three years, according to Durst.
"What we were seeing was an exodus of our staff to other school systems," Durst said. "We just couldn't continue to ignore that fact. Our teachers and staff earned that raise."
Ashby said the benefit portion of expenses for employees includes both a dental and vision option, which is not common in other districts.
"Those benefits help us recruit and retain teachers," said Ashby. "It's something we wanted to continue to provide."
Durst, Ashby and Tate know there are no easy fixes when it comes to budgetary issues, but all three feel certain the local district is on the right path.
"I remain very proud of this board and our school system," Durst said. "There are some tough decisions that will have to be made in the near future, but I can assure you that any decision or vote is made with great thought and consideration. None of us take this job or its responsibilities lightly."
