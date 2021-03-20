Hopkins County unemployment numbers dropped from 6.6% in December 2020 to 5.3% in January, according to a report released by the Kentucky Workforce and Education Development Cabinet on Thursday.
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said there could be a spike in February unemployment numbers when they are released but he still remains hopeful with the projected decline in COVID-19 numbers that the county will return to pre-COVID unemployment numbers.
“I would imagine — just based on what I know about the community and where we are in terms of job numbers — unless something really drastic happens in terms of COVID shutdown and things like, between now and the next few months, we should be just about back down to pre-COVID numbers, which was roughly around 4%,” said Hagerman.
Hagerman said the main issue for Hopkins County is not having enough people to fill the jobs that are available.
“There may be reasons people are not participating in the workforce,” he said. “I wish I knew exactly what those were … but right now we are seeing job growth all over the place.”
Hagerman said the corporation’s website for job postings — www.hopkinscokyjobs.com — recently listed as many as 500 jobs available.
“There are more opportunities available now than there have been before,” said Hagerman. “Then it just becomes issues of if there is enough housing and enough people to go around and things like that, so it is a great problem to have but our biggest problem is filling jobs even though more are getting created.”
Hagerman said the restrictions from COVID-19 has made recruiting businesses difficult as a lot of in-person recruiting strategies had to be implemented differently.
“Sadly, you can do all you can to recruit more people here and getting people to stay here,” he said. “At the same time, you overlay this inability to get out and interact with people. It makes it difficult on all fronts. The programs we try to initiate at Fort Campbell to bring people up here to visit and do little events and parties for them … are still very limited to what they will allow to happen. Until some of those things relax, it is going to be difficult.”
Normally at this time of year, the corporation will also host a job expo event, which is having to be operated differently due to COVID-19.
“COVID kind of stopped that, so all the partners have gotten together and decided to do a monthly virtual job fair,” said Hagerman. “We are trying to figure out how best to do those. Probably anything in the next 90 days will be virtual. We could have multiple employers, probably would just be a series of single employers we would have once a week.”
Hagerman said updates for those job expos will be made on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madisonville hopkinscountyeconomic development.
