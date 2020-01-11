Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Christopher A. Alfred, 26, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Casey A. Burge, 41, of Louisville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hardin County, failure to appear in Hart County and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Robert Cash, 54, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failed/improper signal and no operators license.
• Vance M. Flemer, 21, of Owensboro was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Kethsana K. Phommachunh, 43, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with no registration receipt, operating on a suspended/revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Johnathan W. Cotton, 24, of Nortonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Ronnie Gibson, 60, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• John T. Hayes, 40, of Earlington was charged Friday with third degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
