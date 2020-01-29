An investigation into a Wednesday, Jan 22, accident near Beulah is ongoing, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
De’Asjah Jackson of Madisonville said she was traveling westbound on Hwy. 70 near Beulah Road when she was faced with a tough decision — either strike an oncoming vehicle she said was in her lane or swerve off the roadway in an attempt to avoid the accident.
“I was coming down the hill on Hwy. 70, and there was an older male in a pickup truck in my lane,” she said. “He was in my lane, coming really, really fast. So, I had to either hit him head-on or decide to drive into the ditch. I slammed on my brakes and drove into the ditch so we wouldn’t collide into each other.”
After swerving into the ditch, Jackson hit a tree and totaled her Nissan Maxima. Officers from the sheriff’s office assisted at the scene.
“She stated that an older model, green, Chevy truck that was traveling east, crossed into her portion of travel, which made her leave the road to avoid the collision,” said Sheriff Matt Sanderson.
Sanderson said deputies searched the area looking for the vehicle but weren’t able to locate it.
Jackson was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Madisonville. Though her car has been totaled, Jackson said she sustained pretty bad bruising along her leg and feels very fortunate to have walked away without more severe injuries.
Jackson’s brother, Deaaron, has been helping his sister by seeking information about the truck’s driver on Facebook.
“It’s an older dark green pickup truck,” he said. “It’s really beat-up.”
Deaaron Jackson has also asked for help to reach a semi-truck driver that stopped and helped his sister at the accident. On Facebook, Jackson said the driver made a comment to officers regarding the green truck. Jackson is looking for the driver’s assistance in identifying the pickup driver with possible dashcam footage.
The accident is currently under investigation with the sheriff’s office, according to Sanderson.
If you have any information regarding the pickup truck related to this accident, please contact Deputy Trent Arnold at 270-821-5661.
