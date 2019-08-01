An early afternoon crash Wednesday on I-69 north of Hanson forced the closure of both lanes of northbound traffic for more than three hours, according to an official with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The accident involved two semi-trailer trucks that left debris from the wreckage strewn along the interstate and the median, according to Keith Todd, spokesman for the transportation cabinet. The cause of the accident, injuries and other information was not immediately available.
Traffic was detoured to U.S. 41 while crews cleaned up the scene.
