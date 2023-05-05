During Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates heard from a few community members, including one looking to open a major drug rehabilitation facility here in Hopkins County.

Tim Whitsell addressed the council about Transformation Harbor, a new venture he and a business partner are looking to get started in Hopkins County that will address substance abuse. He requested “at least $100,000” of the county’s opioid settlement funds to help get the program started.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.