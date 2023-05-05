During Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates heard from a few community members, including one looking to open a major drug rehabilitation facility here in Hopkins County.
Tim Whitsell addressed the council about Transformation Harbor, a new venture he and a business partner are looking to get started in Hopkins County that will address substance abuse. He requested “at least $100,000” of the county’s opioid settlement funds to help get the program started.
“We have a serious drug issue,” he stated. “I’m asking the court for some financial assistance to get this thing started. Its going to cover not only Hopkins County, but the surrounding area and the whole tri-state.”
Whitsell said he had spoken with the governor as well as a number of mayors in the area his organization would serve.
“I wanted to place it here in Hopkins County because I love Hopkins County,” he said. “This is where it should start.”
Whitsell said the plan is to acquire around 180 acres in Hopkins County to build the the Transformation Harbor Center, which would be an in-patient drug abuse and rehabilitation center with one building for women and another for men.
He explained that the program would require a minimum of two years residency from those being treated, with stays potentially last for a maximum of five years.
“I am asking all of the churches to be involved because this takes all of us,” he said. “Its not about me, its about the community, the people and God’s will. I’m going to get it done one way or the other, but I want Hopkins County Fiscal Court and other entities here in the county to be involved in something bigger than ourselves.”
Whitsell said that he plans to attend the May 16 court meeting with his partner to discuss his plan for the program more in depth.
“Its going to take all of us,” he said. “This is a major undertaking.”
There was no action on his request for funding taken during this meeting.
Magistrates also heard a plea from James Knowels of White Plains seeking assistance with an ongoing disagreement he was having with a neighbor over firearms.
“My issue is that I own a large piece of property,” he said. “I have a neighbor who owns about an acre. They want to set a target up on the property line and shoot pistols and rifles down into my woods. The rules are you are supposed to know your backstop. I’m not their backstop. They didn’t buy my property.”
“You can’t run your sewer on me, dump your trash on me or even legally walk on me,” Knowles said. “But you can walk out there with a high powered rifle and think ‘I’ll just shoot down through there?’ ”
He stated that he had spoken with his lawyer and would likely be addressing state representative Wade Williams about the issue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.