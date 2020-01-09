State Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson announced Tuesday that he has filed Senate Bill 66 -- a measure regarding the disposing of human remains -- in response to the murder of a young mother that took place last year in Henderson.
This bipartisan bill was filed with the support of State Representatives Suzanne Miles (R-Owensboro) and Rob Wiederstein (D-Henderson) and, according to a news release, "was drafted in response to the brutal murder of Chloe Randolph, which occurred last year ..."
"Ms. Randolph was allegedly murdered by her husband and her body was stuffed into the closet of their apartment. Her husband fled the state with their young child and was eventually apprehended by law enforcement."
According to the state legislative news release, "When Ms. Randolph's parents attempted to claim the body, they were denied the ability to provide instruction on the handling of the remains. The reason for this refusal was due to a Kentucky law that placed the decision making rights in the hands of the surviving spouse, even if he or she is complicit, over that of next of kin.
"Thankfully, the accused waived his rights to provide instructions on the remains, which allowed Randolph's parents to proceed with properly laying her to rest."
SB 66 addresses KRS 367.93117, the right to control the disposition of a decedent's body, make funeral arrangements, or burial arrangements, by adding the following language:
"No person shall have the right to control the disposition of the remains of a decedent if the person has been arrested for, or charged with, committing an offense intentionally, knowingly, wantonly, or recklessly, which resulted in the death of the decedent ... A person disqualified, may petition the court, in the interest of justice, to waive the disqualification."
Mills said, "I hope this change in the law will help ensure that another Kentucky family does not have to go through an unnecessary waiting time, like the Randolph's did, to place a loved one to rest, again."
Representative Wiederstein added, "No family should have to endure additional agony during a time of loss because of a law with impractical language. I welcome this change and hope that it helps others avoid this unnecessary hardship."
Representative Suzanne Miles stated, "This gap in the law caused more pain on a suffering family. I am honored to help the Randolph family address this situation in honor of Chloe."
The 2020 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly is currently in session in Frankfort.
SB 66 will be referred to a committee for review during the 2020 Regular Session.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.