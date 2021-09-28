The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is offering small business owners a chance to connect and network.
The ED corporation will have an Entrepreneur Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Kentucky Innovation Station.
Economic Development President Ray Hagerman said the happy hours are designed to be casual opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals and a chance to walk away with concrete benefits and progress for their business.
“The September 30 event is a great chance for entrepreneurs to network with one another, exchange business cards, and make connections,” he said.
Being an effective business owner is not just managing your career, finding new opportunities, or what you know, it is also who you know, said the release. The happy hour can be another tool in an owner’s professional toolkit to build success.
The event is free and open to current and future entrepreneurs, as well as other business leaders. No reservations are required, and drinks and appetizers will be served.
For more information, contact Ruthann Padgett at 270-821-1939 or email rpadgett@westcentralky.com.
