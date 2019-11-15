Back in Time

Messenger file photo

Nothing like a man-made river for a community rubber duck race to bring in a crowd. Though not sure of the circumstances, it appears an obstacle course was created near the former court house for these rubber ducks as onlookers watched in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. If you remember this event and want to share the information, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Marci Cox emailed us regarding Thursday's "Back in Time" photo. She recognized her sister, Michele Coleman, as the teacher with the kids decorating the Christmas tree. Cox said the picture was taken at Hanson Elementary around 1993 or 1994.

