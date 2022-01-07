The Hopkins County Central High Voltage Dance Team will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Lakeshore Country Club this Saturday morning from 7a.m.-10a.m. This is the first year since COVID that the team will be serving up breakfast for those in attendance.
There will be a professional Mickey Mouse in attendance to greet your children and take photos. High Voltage Dance Team members will be dressed up as superheroes and Disney princesses and they will be walking around during the event and posing for photo opportunities with your kids as well.
“Come anytime during the three hour time frame,” Dance Team Head Coach Vickie Fox said. “The tables will be spread apart and socially distanced. We will also be following the country club’s COVID guidelines, and it will be safe for everyone.”
Advanced ticket purchase can be made from any dance team booster member or parent, or you may purchase tickets at the country club the morning of the event. The tickets are $10 per person, and all money raised will be used to fund the dance team’s trip to dance nationals in Florida this coming March.
