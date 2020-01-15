The number of deadly crashes in the Madisonville area dropped sharply in 2019, but not in Hopkins County.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin said Tuesday that seven fatal collisions occurred in Hopkins County last year, killing seven people. The number of wrecks was the same as in 2018.
But the news was better in what the KSP calls the Post 2 District, a seven-county region based in Nortonville. Preliminary numbers show 28 fatal collisions occurred last year. They took 32 lives. The KSP counted 38 deadly crashes in each of the prior three years.
"It could be a multitude of things," Austin said about the 26% decline. While he couldn't find a single reason for it, Austin noted the KSP conducts a wide range of "traffic initiatives." They include the Click It or Ticket campaign and educational programs in schools.
Austin added another factor could be the number of young adults taking safe driving courses. "We focus on safety regularly, throughout the year," he said.
At least 12 of the 32 crash victims last year did not wear seat belts, while 15 victims wore them. One death in the district involved a motorcycle, while one victim was a pedestrian.
In a separate count, Austin said three people in Hopkins County took advantage of the KSP Angel Initiative last year. The 2-year-old program invites substance abusers to visit a KSP post for help. An officer partners with the abuser in obtaining treatment, with no charges being filed.
The KSP reported six people throughout the Post 2 District sought help from the Angel Initiative last year.
The Post 2 District includes Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Webster counties.
