During last week’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council, members revisited a request from Eastview Baptist Church to close a portion of North Kentucky Avenue on July 22 for a kickball tournament. That section of roadway would stretch from Waddell to East North Street/Halson Avenue.
The council tabled discussion of the closure at a previous meeting to allow more time to consider the plan.
Eastview is looking to close that section of North Kentucky Avenue, which runs directly between the parking lot of the Hopkins County Health Department and the grassy area where the tournament will be held, in order to locate food trucks and vendors in that area.
“The concern that crossed my mind is that closing North Kentucky Avenue, which is the north-south transit in connection with Main Street, would complicate that for an extended period of time,” said councilman Frank Stevenson. “Its not that we don’t want to be supportive of this event, but as an alternative approach, it crossed by mind that we could close East North Street from Scott to North Kentucky, which would put the street Eastview Baptist is on contiguous to the greenspace that will be used for the kickball tournament.”
Stevenson suggested using East North Street would allow the food trucks to be located closer to the church, which is the tournament’s sponsor, while not hindering traffic on one of the main north-south roadways in Madisonville.
“The area we are using for the kickball game is the lot where the old hospital sat,” said one of the event organizers. “It would be better to block from Waddell to North Street, that small area right in front of the health department.”
“But it is a major north-south transit for the community,” said Stevenson.
Organizers suggested traffic could be rerouted down Waddell to Franklin, saying that they really preferred to block that section of Kentucky Avenue because it is a busier street and they have concerns about children chasing balls into traffic, pointing out that that same street is blocked off for parades, 5Ks and other such events.
“I understand the point, but that event doesn’t block it off from mid-morning until late in the evening,” said Stevenson.
“When you look at the two options that have been discussed, North Kentucky is busier,” said Police Chief Steve Bryan. “But you also have to consider what could happen if a kickball goes out into Kentucky if its not blocked. Whichever the council chooses, we will be there to make sure traffic flows safely.”
The council eventually unanimously approved the request to close North Kentucky Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 22.
