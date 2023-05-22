During last week’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council, members revisited a request from Eastview Baptist Church to close a portion of North Kentucky Avenue on July 22 for a kickball tournament. That section of roadway would stretch from Waddell to East North Street/Halson Avenue.

The council tabled discussion of the closure at a previous meeting to allow more time to consider the plan.

