Anton Volunteer Fire Department was without water on Monday as a result on an ongoing disagreement with the North Hopkins Water District. According to NHWD, the department still has access to the hydrant it needs to fill its fire truck in case there is a fire.

 Matt Hughes

An apparent ongoing disagreement between the Anton Volunteer Fire Department (AFD) and the North Hopkins Water District (NHWD) has left the small department that serves the eastern end of the county without water.

According to fire chief Daniel Rowland, at the end of each month, all volunteer fire departments are required to submit a report to the water district detailing their water usage from the department’s hydrant. These uses could include filling water tanks, washing fire trucks or any other routine activity which fire departments perform during the month.

