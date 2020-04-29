The coronavirus invaded a new Hopkins County nursing home Tuesday. And Madisonville’s mayor hinted for the first time that summer concerts could be affected.
“We anticipate that there will be changes coming,” Kevin Cotton said in response to a question at the daily Facebook Live briefing. “We are working through that right now.”
Cotton was asked specifically about Independence Day. The Friday Night Live concert schedule includes Fourth Fest at City Park on Saturday, July 4, followed by Praise in the Park the next day.
“There will be certain benchmarks that we have to meet in order to have social gatherings,” Cotton said.
But the first scheduled concert of the season is less than seven weeks away, on Friday, June 12. That show is important to Cotton, as it was a Hometown Heroes event last year.
Cotton has kept quiet about the concert series for weeks, saying he’s devoting all his attention to the coronavirus. Hopkins County Tourism Director Tricia Noel says she’s heard nothing about what the city plans to do.
Health Director Denise Beach reported a 20-case jump in coronavirus patients, to 195 positive cases. The death count of 21 and the recovered patient count of 74 were unchanged.
For the first time, Beach offered specific numbers on long-term care facilities. She said the virus now has entered three of them.
“Currently, 67 of our cases have been in long-term care residents, and 20 have been in long-term care staff,” Beach said. She added 14 residents have died from the virus, or two-thirds of the county’s total.
While Beach has not named any of the facilities, state officials have. The Kentucky COVID-19 website showed as of Tuesday evening, all the deaths were at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. That facility has seen 58 coronavirus patients and 20 infected staff members.
In contrast, Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation has two virus-positive staff members and one positive patient. Employees there say the patient has recovered. The third location was not listed late Tuesday.
Beach also indicated 14 new positive cases came from last week’s mass testing at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Several others with positive results lived in nearby counties.
In other developments Tuesday related to COVID-19:
• Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter said Hopkins County courtrooms remain closed to cases. Monday was the rescheduled sentencing date for convicted White Plains kidnappers Danny and Dustin Massey, but that hearing was delayed until further notice.
• Earlington Mayor Phil Hunt said he’ll insist on people using a dropbox to pay city utility bills, even after the pandemic declines. He explained that will mean less congestion at City Hall.
• gas prices jumped 20 cents in parts of Madisonville, coming off historic lows. Regular unleaded sold for around $1.39 a gallon on South Main Street, but was still $1.19 in Mortons Gap.
