Owners Alaina and Cody Scott wanted to give back and help those in need, the best way they know how, through “free shopping.”
The family owned boutique, “Oh Sew Sweet”, located at 210 East Arch St. in Madisonville just opened their doors September 23, 2021, and not even three months later they completely renovated the inside to make way for all of the donated and purchased items to help the local communities and people who have been devastated by the December 10 tornadoes and storms.
When you enter the boutique, you will notice that it is now a tornado relief center, filled with tables and racks with display signs labeling specific sizes, styles and gender specific items. According to the Scotts, people have been coming in all weekend “shopping for free” to take items if they need them or if they are going to be bringing them to those in need.
“It took us four months to build the store,” Co-owner Cody Scott said, “and in four hours on Saturday, we literally took everything off the walls, pulled in tables and racks, and friends and some people we didn’t even know showed up wanting to help.”
The community has stepped up and shown up everyday asking how they can help. People have dropped off already made emergency bags filled with toiletries, tooth paste and brushes, deodorant, lotion, chap stick, pain relief medicine, socks, shoes, jackets, clothing, diapers, baby items, and so much more. Local farmers have reached out to see how they can help, and they will be collecting items to drop off later this week.
The boutique started out as strictly an e-store, so the network that the Scotts have in the digital world is immense. Stores and customers all over the south have reached out to see how they too can assist.
“We have boutiques in Georgia and Texas sending supplies,” Co-owner Alaina Scott shared. “They have been there, done that, as far as disaster relief. They know what it is like and they want to help us.”
Trying to cover all the bases, volunteers and family members in the boutique Monday were taking the time to organize, sort and label all of the items that have been dropped off and purchased. Once things are sorted through they will be taken to the larger centers for them to disperse as needed.
While shopping or dropping off donations, “Cross Eyed BBQ” will be on-site today, from 9 a.m. til the food runs out. Owner, Charles Brown and helpers Nyee M. Peyton and Iajuan McAdoo will be handing out food free of charge. While donations are appreciated it is not necessary. Barbeque items will be burgers, sausage, hotdogs, pork chops and chicken wings.
The Scotts, originally from Earlington and St. Charles, wanted to give back to the community that holds such a special place in their hearts. The boutique is their sole source of income, but they know that what they are doing is worth so much more. If you are wanting to support their business, the boutique’s website is still up and running for business, feel free to check them out at, ohsewsweetboutique.com.
