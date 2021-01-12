Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Alexander Marshall, 28, of Evansville, was charged Sunday with speeding, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and possession of marijuana.
Tonya Leonard, 42, of Graham, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Michael Fuller, 42, of Nebo, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Raven Smith, 20, of Mortons Gap, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
