The Hopkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Amy Smith as the system’s new superintendent at Monday’s special called meeting.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said Smith, who most recently has served as an assistant superintendent and has been with the school system for 26 years. “I am surrounded by a great support team, not only professionally, but a great support team with my family, too.”
Current Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby announced her retirement at the Feb. 22 school board meeting. Her last day will be June 30, and Smith will take over July 1.
Smith said she applied for the position because she is a native of Hopkins County and a product of the school system.
“This is my community, it is my passion, and it just is where I want to serve and pay it forward to all the people who paid it forward to me growing up,” said Smith.
Smith has previously served as principal of West Broadway Elementary School, district teacher consultant, curriculum consultant at Earlington Elementary and as an elementary school teacher.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a fifth-year endorsement in elementary education from Murray State University, a master’s degree in K-12 teacher leader and an education specialist in instructional leadership from the University of the Cumberlands and school superintendent endorsement from MSU.
Board Chairman John Osborne said the board is excited to work with Smith and believes she will hit the ground running.
“She will bring a deep knowledge of Hopkins County Schools to her new role,” he said.
Osborne said her years of experience within the school system definitely influenced the board’s decision.
“It took us a little longer than it should have, but we just wanted to make sure we were doing everything we could to make sure Hopkins County Schools would continue on the same path,” said Osborne.
Smith said she is looking forward to hopefully going back to some normalcy next year. She is also looking at where the school system will go after COVID-19, resetting expectations and the school district’s mindset.
“I think that will be crucial, and then to continue to foster those relationships with our students, families, staff and community members,” said Smith.
She said Ashby has done a great job and has been a great mentor to her the past few years. She hopes to continue district excellence and moving to the next level.
“She sets the bar high,” said Smith. “It has been on-the-job training since the beginning, so I couldn’t be happier to have her as my role model.”
Smith said she is excited for the future of Hopkins County Schools.
The next regular school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at the Central Administrative Office.
