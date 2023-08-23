Freshman State Representative Wade Williams was presented the Kentucky League of Cities’ 2023 Friends of Kentucky Cities award this week for his work during this year’s regular legislative session.
“Representative Williams is a strong advocate for city law enforcement departments and the dedicated officers who serve our communities,” said KLC Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll. “His support of measures such as Senate Bill 101 will help city officials ensure tax dollars they invest in training new officers are used for the long-term betterment and safety of the community.”
SB101 amended existing state law allowing the state police and local law enforcement to extend contracts subject to reimbursement for training costs for a period of up to five years.
James D. Chaney, KLC Executive Director and CEO, thanked Representative Williams for his support of cities.
“It’s great working with dedicated public servants like Representative Williams on measures that improve safety in our communities,” he said. “I look forward to working with him and our city officials in the upcoming legislative session.”
“This is an incredible honor, particularly because it recognizes the work we did to help support our law enforcement officers and agencies,” Rep. Williams said. “Senate Bill 101 is a commonsense approach to eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and I really appreciate my local elected officials and the Kentucky League of Cities for helping get the bill passed.”
KLC bestows the “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award on legislators who perform outstanding work in the legislature advocating for issues that impact cities across the state.
