This week the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Blood Bank recognized Dale Faughn for donating his 36th gallon of blood to the blood bank.
The blood donation team presented Faughn with a crystal award on Aug. 22 to celebrate his achievement and his continued World Record status. His family and close friends were with him at the reception in his honor.
Faughn, of Fredonia, is 96 years old and started donating at Baptist Health in 1975. However, he gave in other places before that time. In 2017, he was named the Guinness Book of World Records’ oldest active blood donor, an honor he still holds today.
He said blood donation is very important to him as it is simple to do and provides him a way to give back to others to repay the kindness shown to him as a young child.
“I grew up during the Depression, and sometimes things were pretty rough,” said Faughn in a previous story. “People would give us things, food or whatever, and I would appreciate it.”
He is a retired U.S. Marine who fought on Iwo Jima in World War II, and he is a retired school teacher who taught for 61 years and retired at age 85.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said Faughn has always been humble and continues to put service over self.
“We continue to be inspired by Dale and the amazing life he has lived,” she said.
Baptist Health Deaconess President Robert Ramey said Faughn is an inspiration to many in our community and he has lived an amazing life.
“He truly embodies what it means to be a servant leader and believes his greatest blessing in life is to put the needs of others before his own,” he said.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is unique in that they have a blood bank on site. Ramey said by having its own blood bank, they can build relationships with their loyal donors and provide a critical service to the community.
“The team we have in place is passionate about what they do and our donors quickly become family to them,” he said.
Quinn said blood donations are critical for the health and safety of patients. When someone donates blood at the hospital, it stays in Madisonville to support family, friends, and the community.
“It saves us critical time and resources when we need blood products to take care of our patients,” she said. “But we can’t provide the service without our loyal and dedicated donors.”
For more information on blood donation or to schedule an appointment, call 270-825-5150.
