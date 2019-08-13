A man accused of assaulting two toddlers in Earlington had his bond upheld at $500,000 Monday in Hopkins County.
Caled Cobb, 25, was arrested Friday following a Thursday incident when Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies say he physically assaulted the two children at Quail Run Apartments. Cobb was supposed to be caring for the children at the time of the alleged assault, according to reports. When the childrens' mother returned home, she reportedly found her kids suffering from injuries sustained to the head.
Deputies say Cobb had fled the scene by the time they had arrived. He was arrested the next morning in White Plains after a short foot pursuit, according to reports. He is being lodged in the Hopkins County jail on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Cobb is also facing a failure to appear charge on an unrelated matter.
Cobb is set to be back in court for an arraignment hearing Friday morning.
