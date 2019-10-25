How to Choose an Insurance Company Don't pick a company based on marketing hype

Turn on any media -- your television, radio, phone -- and you're likely to be inundated with commercials for insurance companies vying for your business.
But unless you know what you're looking for in an insurance provider, you shouldn't pick a company based on their marketing hype alone. Premiums from company to company can vary widely, as can the type of coverage they offer. So, before you purchase a plan, you need to understand exactly what type of insurance you're buying and how it will affect your bottom line.
Know Your Policy
You will have to take a look at the fine details and figures for each policy. If you are in the beginning of this process, insurance representatives should act more like teachers instead of salespeople. Your choices may be complicated, with a range of pricing options, deductibles and exclusions. A good company will give you choices, explain them clearly and let you make up your own mind.
While reviewing your options, make sure you are comparing similar policies. If a premium seems unusually low, it might have a higher deductible or more limitations. It is important that you get as much information as possible about each policy before making a decision.
Customer Service
Customer service always plays a key role in determining which company is best. If you've had friends or family who have filed insurance claims previously, ask them about their experiences.
Some insurance companies have better reputations than others. Gathering all of these experiences will give you a good idea of how you might be treated by them.
Each company has a different customer service philosophy. Some of them prefer to use a local representative to communicate with clients. Others will discuss policies through their website or a 24-hour phone number.
Purchasing coverage local can make a significant difference. You are able to meet with someone and be the same person. No long waits on hold and no random service representatives in rotation to take your call. What is most important to your needs?
Financial Strength
An insurance company is only as strong as its balance sheet. Financial strength is especially important these days.
Every insurer is independently rated based on their finances. An insurance agent should inform you of the company's rating and tell you what it means. A good rating means the company can make a payout in the event of a catastrophic event. A reputable, stable, well-capitalized insurance company is also likely to have more coverage options.
While your insurance premiums are an important factor, it is just one piece of a complicated puzzle. Choose a company that will not only give you a fair price, but who will also be prompt and courteous in the event you have to file a claim.
The right insurance company will treat you well at every level of interaction, provide quality coverage, and pay out in a timely manner should there be an accident.
