With federal regulation pausing the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, Hopkins County health leaders say they have ample supply of other COVID-19 vaccines to meet the demand.
Federal regulators paused the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot on Tuesday after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots, including one who died.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said no issues have been reported by those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the county.
Beach also stressed the rare chance that the side effects could happen with the vaccine were less than one in a million.
“It is something to just be mindful of and to pay attention to symptoms,” she said. “If anybody has concerns they can call 270-821-5242 extension 222. The main thing is that if it has been a couple of weeks since they had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and they get a headache that doesn’t resolve with medication, they need to contact their medical provider and make sure and tell them they have had the vaccine.”
Beach said supplies of other vaccines with Moderna and Pfizer are still available for the Health Department and Baptist Health Madisonville to use.
“We still have plenty of Moderna and the hospital still has plenty of Pfizer,” she said. “Nobody that has had the messenger RNA vaccines has had this problem, so we are going to continue to vaccinate and get the vaccines out to people ... we are not having an issue with having supply at this time.”
On Monday, 148 Hopkins County Jail inmates received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Beach said she communicated with Jailer Mike Lewis some information on what to discuss with those who were vaccinated.
“I spoke with my medical director about that, too,” said Beach.
Lewis said the jail had had no issues due to the vaccine, but said some inmates had concerns after seeing news stories about the reported cases of side effects.
Beach said as of Friday morning there have been 25,000 vaccine shots given between the Health Department and Baptist Health Madisonville.
“We will be doing more mobile clinics,” Beach said. “We have more in house clinics and booster doses to give in the next week and then we will start scheduling mobile clinics the week after next. This past week, we did the jail, a clinic at the food bank and at Teen Challenge. We hope to get to the south end of the county again.”
Updates for the mobile clinic plans will be done through the health department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hopkinscountyhealthdept.
