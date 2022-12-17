The Nortonville Library will be hosting a free event, December 18, starting at 3 p.m. for children to come enjoy. There will be festive holiday songs, stories, arts & crafts and more.
“It’s an event that we did before the pandemic and this is our first year doing it again,” Amy Bowman, Library/Museum Director said. “Mrs. Claus comes by to read a couple of stories and sing songs with the kiddos. We usually have a snack and maybe a game or two.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.