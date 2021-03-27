Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said he is confident that H.B. 574 will go to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature early next week.
The proposed legislation would change the way voting would be conducted in the state moving forward, according to Adams, who was in Madisonville Thursday for the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Cities and County event.
Adams called the bill a bipartisan effort that would keep some things that were done in the 2020 election during the middle of the pandemic — including early in-person voting the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day, an absentee ballot request portal and regional voting centers instead of smaller polling locations.
Protections in the bill also include using electronic voting machines and ballots not to be counted after Election Day is complete
“We expect it to be taken up when the legislature reconvenes; they will be in Monday and Tuesday but not sure which day they will vote,” Adams said. “I expect it to go to the governor before they adjourn on Tuesday night.”
Adams said last year’s election was the “most successful” for the commonwealth.
“I worked with the governor across party lines,” he said. “We work in a bipartisan and respectful fashion.”
Adams also commended Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern on the way the election operated in the county.
“I was really pleased,” he said. “Hopkins County did a really great job, and I heard great things from people here. They liked the flexibility, mobile voting, early voting and liked the absentee ballot part.”
Adams also spoke about H.R.1, or The For The People Act, saying that it is a problem and would strike down work done in H.B. 574.
“It would strike down all 50 states’ election codes and impose a national election code,” he said. “I don’t think that anybody should do that, I don’t think the Republicans should do that.”
Adams talked about some of the specifics that would be struck down if H.R.1 is passed.
“They would strike down photo ID to vote. That is the issue I ran and won on, and they would strike down the state’s ability to confer with each and take voters off that are double registered, that is something I asked for in this bill,” he said. “It would strike down bans on ballot harvesting, which was in this bill. I have a bill that was supported by every democratic member of the legislature, and now Nancy Pelosi is so far to the left that even that is too much for her, and she wants to strike it down not just in our state — but in every state.”
Adams also discussed the importance of working across the aisle concerning HB 574.
“I could have worked with just the Republican legislature to just pass their version of elections — and that is what we have seen in other states — but when you do that, the Democrats think you are up to something and they begin to lose confidence in the system,” he said. “I want everyone to vote, regardless of the party. It is a much better look if your goal is to have enhanced public confidence in our elections and it is a better look to bring everybody to the table.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.