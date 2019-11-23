A Madisonville man could spend life in prison after he was charged with raping a 6-year-old girl. The girl's mother is under arrest as well.
Michael Weaver, 42, made his first court appearance Friday through a video arraignment from the Hopkins County Jail. Gasps could be heard in the courtroom when Judge David Massamore detailed the charge.
A Madisonville police report says Weaver raped the girl sometime during the summer at an undisclosed hotel room. The girl's mother, Elizabeth Moody, 33, reportedly woke up to find her daughter bleeding and Weaver acting provocatively.
The police report says Weaver and Moody went on to other hotels with the girl, putting the child in a “position to be victimized.” The adults were arrested Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Madisonville Hampton Inn and were charged Thursday.
Moody was also arraigned via video Friday. She is charged with an unlawful transaction with a minor, through an illegal sex act.
“Each of you is facing at least 10 to 20 years in prison, if not more,” Massamore told the suspects. He later noted Weaver could be sentenced to between 20 years and life in prison, for first degree rape with a child younger than 12.
Massamore set Weaver's bond at $50,000 cash. Moody's bond is $20,000 cash. Both are scheduled for another court hearing Wednesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.