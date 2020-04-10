Hopkins County Family YMCA is offering its members a way to connect at a distance. They have designed several Fit Kits, with the first including a bench, six risers, two 10 pound plates, a weighted bar and a resistance band.
“We’re trying to stay relevant and provide services for our members. With somewhat limited resources a lot of people have chosen to support the Y by maintaining their membership,” said the YMCA CEO Chad Hart. “But for those that still want to work out, we thought this is a great way to connect with them physically without actually physically connecting to them.”
The first Fit Kit has done well, and all 16 kits have been reserved with people now on a wait list, he said. Because of the response, Hart is gathering equipment for the second, which will be available by next week.
Chief Operating Officer Kelly Forbes said with the fitness facility being closed, they were looking at new ways to continue reaching out to members.
“We want to make sure they stay active because it is really important right now, especially for their mental health, as well as their physical wellness,” she said. “We’ve been posting (online) probably eight to 10 workouts a day — virtual fitness classes they can do at home. Some people just aren’t fitness class types, so we’re trying to figure out ways that we could still encourage them to work out at home.”
For a little over a week, the Y has been wrestling with the details for the kits, which are scheduled for pickup beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. Kits are borrowed eight days at a time, before being returned, with a borrower’s agreement.
Members in good standing will sign their borrower’s agreement to secure a kit. After which, a pickup time is scheduled. Pickups are at the emergency exit of the Y’s basketball gym/ When a member arrives, they will need to call the YMCA at 270-821-9622. According to their Facebook Page, a Y employee will open the door to allow you to come in and pick up the reserved kit.
Because of the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Hart said some people have been apprehensive about borrowing equipment used by others.
“We still have to maintain cleanliness and a little bit of caution. We’ll have a limited amount of people actually coming in contact on the employee side,” he said. “We’re going to be cleaning everything head to toe.”
Each piece of equipment will be cleaned and sanitized twice at the YMCA --once before the kit leaves and again when it returns. They also ask that borrowers sanitize equipment before returning it to the Y. Hart said they are taking precautions very seriously.
Hart acknowledged the Y and other organizations in the community are struggling financially.
“Right now, contributions from the community would be a massive help ensuring that we can reopen and continue to give the services that we’ve always given at a high-quality level,” he said. “If anybody’s interested in how they could help, financially or volunteer wise, reach out to my email.”
For Y members that would like to reserve the next Fit Kit or have their name placed on the waiting list, email kelly.forbes@hopcoymca.com. If you’d like to email Chad Hart regarding financial donations, contributions or volunteerism, you can email him at chad.hart@hopcoymca.com.
