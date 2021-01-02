A new business in Madisonville is offering community members a place to turn their hobby into a business.
Kentucky Movers and Makers was created to help the local community launch or grow their own business, said Brandon Buchanan, director of Making at Kentucky Movers and Makers.
“Our vision is to serve creatives and provide an incubator for them to learn, work and hone their skills,” he said.
The organization offers access to equipment and classes to help members gain the tools they need to launch their side hustle or learn a creative outlet offering equipment in woodworking, metal working, 3D printing, sewing machines and embroidery machines.
Buchanan said in the last two months they have gained over 20 members that make use of the space adding that during the last few weeks many people have been making Christmas presents from cutting boards to puzzles.
“It has been fantastic,” he said.
The maker room, which houses all of the woodworking and metal working equipment is only for those 18 years and older.
Training on the equipment is provided by Kentucky Movers and Makers. Training can take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour depending on the piece of equipment, said Buchanan.
“We will demonstrate for you, then you will do a demonstration and after that you are signed off and you can use that piece of equipment,” he said.
The textile room houses all the sewing machines and embroidery machine. The classroom, open to all ages, houses two 3D printers and is more family friendly.
Buchanan said he has seen grandparents bring their grandchildren in to create something on the Glowforge, a 3D laser printer.
Buchanan said the hope is the space will have an impact on Madisonville’s economy adding a lot of people have side hustles, like woodworking and metal working, but they may not have access to some of the equipment.
“We want them to be able to come here and use these tools until they can support themselves,” said Buchanan.
This month, the classroom will be available for people to come in and teach a class or rent out space, though class size will be limited to six people to maintain social distancing, according to Buchanan.
Several events are lined up starting this month as well. On Saturday, Jan. 23, they will host their first Maker Saturday where local makers will be selling handmade items.
“Anywhere from crafts to blue jeans that have been laser engraved to art work that has been made or engraved on will be available,” said Buchanan.
Demo Day, on Saturday, Jan. 20, will be a time for people to come into the space to learn how to use the machines. Buchanan said there have been people who have expressed interest in learning, but say they don’t know what to do or where to start.
“Our hope is with these Demo Days that people can see what really these machines are capable of,” said Buchanan. “Especially on our metal side.”
The mission of Kentucky Movers and Makers is to cultivate makers through education and entrepreneurship so they can have a lasting economic impact for themselves and the local economy.
Makers and Movers does sanitize and clean regularly, especially the highly touched areas. Mask are required, though masks, eye and ear protection are required for a lot of the equipment anyway.
Memberships to Kentucky Movers and Makers is $45 a month for one person or a family membership for two adults is $75 a month. Membership for three months is $130, for six months is $250 and one year is $500. They also offer a Day Pass membership for $20 a day. Buchanan said members get access to the entire space and each piece of equipment. Military discounts are available as well.
Kentucky Movers and Makers is located at 130 North Seminary Street in Madisonville. For more information on how to become a member or look at the classes offered, visit www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com/ or call 270-825-8144.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.