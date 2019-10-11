Christmas lights in early October caused a fire scare Tuesday at a Madisonville mobile home.
A fire department report said crews were called to a unit at 200 Dulin St. during the evening. They found smoke in two areas of the home. One was above a dresser, where a plug from holiday lighting overheated. The other was above a stove, because of cooking food.
Firefighters helped a wheelchair-bound resident get out of the home safely. A second person in the home at the time was not hurt.
Damage to the home was estimated at $150.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.