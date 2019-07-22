MURRAY -- The woman accused of killing a man and hiding his body under her mobile home will face trial early next year, a judge ruled Thursday.
Tammy Allen is charged with murder in the September 2018 death of 56-year-old Jimmie Taylor.
According to testimony at an earlier hearing, Allen admitted to drugging Taylor's coffee and shooting him while he was unconscious.
Deputies found Taylor under the home where the two had lived together, covered with tarps and utility ramps on top of him.
Attorneys said Thursday they had attempted to work out an agreement on the case, but could not come to a mutually agreeable resolution.
Calloway County Circuit Judge James Jameson advised them to consider criminal mediation, but set a trial date for January 27, 2020. The trial is expected to last a week.
