The Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board is reaching a point where decisions have to be made regarding the Summer Concert Series.
“We are kind of still at a little bit of uncertainty on where we are now compared to where we will be in a few months,” said Adam Townsend, the chair of the board. “We are at a point where we have to start making decisions about those events.”
Townsend plans to bring up the issue at Thursday’s board meeting.
Townsend said the series is an annual event that began with mostly local artists and an occasional regional cover band.
“Up until four years ago, it was mostly local artists and then maybe a regional cover band,” he said. “It wasn’t until the restaurant tax went into effect that the money to bring in bigger artists and really expand took place.”
Townsend said 2020 was the first time the series had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had to cancel individual mics before because of things like weather,” said Townsend.
Townsend also said the city has been in contact with the group that books artists for the series.
“I don’t know all the options that are being presented now,” he said. “Some artists may only be looking to do certain types of shows and things like that.”
Townsend added that the tourism board has put forward around $450,000 to $500,000 for all the concerts in previous years.
The outlook of tourism in Hopkins County and Madisonville is still too early to tell, according to Townsend.
With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines going on in the county and the rest of the state, Townsend said he would like to see the series go on in a safe way if possible.
“If we can safely get back to them, I hope we can,” he said. “Right now, I just don’t know if we will be able to. I would love to see the series back. They bring 5,000 people to downtown Madisonville on average. It is a nice place for the community to come together and for people who are from outside of the community to learn a little bit about Madisonville.”
Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting are updates for Mahr Park projects — including the Event Barn, Maintenance Barn and the playground equipment.
Other projects that will be discussed are the Grapevine Lake Mountain Bike Trails, the Sports Complex and the Waltzing Waters Christmas Show.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held virtually over Zoom.
