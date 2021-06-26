The Earlington City Council passed a balanced $3.3 million budget on Monday at a special called meeting and had to address compensation plan issues at a special called meeting on Thursday before the July 1 deadline to have budgets approved for the new year.
Mayor Phillip Hunt said that the council approved the budget at Monday’s meeting before approving the compensation plan.
It was later announced at the Thursday special called meeting, according to Hunt, that the budget would be in the red if they continued with the approved compensation plan and the amount in raises to city employees that was approved on Monday.
The solution, according to Hunt and Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby, was to change the raise that the fire department chief and assistant chief would receive.
Hunt’s suggestion to council was to leave the 2021 pay scale exactly as is for municipal workers and to give raises as they saw fit, and to change the raise to give the fire chief an extra $300 per month raise and the assistant fire chief $200 per month raise.
“It is just less than what the council asked for,” said Hamby.
“It was considerably less than what we agreed to,” said Hunt. “That is really the only thing that is changing.”
Councilmember Robert Cottoner asked that the city council be kept informed on when raises are given throughout the fiscal year.
“Leaving these individuals in the hands of the mayor and for you to decide when they get an increase, I still feel those of us as council members should be informed,” he said. “If we are not informed, we do not have any idea as to who is getting a raise, not that we need names, but if you are going to give an individual a raise, the council should know so we know how compensation is moving.”
Cottoner asked moving forward with future fiscal years that the council first vote on the compensation packet and then vote on the budget, which the other council members agreed with.
“I hope this never happens again,” said Council member Danny Hartline.
“This is just backwards,” said Council member Ann Gipson.
Earlington City Attorney Natasha Little said the council passed an ordinance for the first reading for the salaries on Monday.
“This will be a first reading,” she said. “Someone has to make a motion to rescind the previous first reading and then propose a first reading as you all want these numbers to be.”
Both motions were passed with Council member Brian Ruffin voting no on both and Council member Wanda Wilson absent from the meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.