About 1,000 customers in south Madisonville began Wednesday without power because of a fallen electric line.
Mitch Cotton, assistant superintendent with the city's electric department, said the trouble occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at a power pole shared by Madisonville Municipal Utilities and Kentucky Utilities. "One of their lines had fallen across our line," Cotton said.
The Kentucky Utilities line remained energized after it fell, Cotton said. That may have led some customers to have partial power during the outage.
"Stuff like that happens in the industry. It's not normal," Cotton said. But he indicated those situations are not necessarily dangerous to appliances.
Cotton said the outage stretched down South Main Street from Princeton Road, including the Chickasaw and Brentwood neighborhoods. While Madisonville Country Club is not on city service, Cotton said it might have lost power as well.
Cotton said full service was restored after about 45 minutes.
