Having a voice for every child going through the court system is what the Court Appointed Special Advocate organizations hopes to one day accomplish, and volunteers are the key to achieving that goal.
CASA is looking for individuals who can spend five to 10 hours a month being there for a child, or children, during court proceedings.
Daphyne Maddox, executive director of CASA of Midwest Kentucky, said it is the role of a CASA volunteer to learn everything they can about that child, just as they would their own. That means learning how the child is doing in school, how they are sleeping, how they are eating and what kinds of services they need.
“A lot of times these kids move from school to school with different placements, so we are making sure that they are connected and they are getting the services they need,” she said. “We are also making sure if they need therapy, or some kind of mental health service for the trauma they have been through that they get that needed help.”
A volunteer is assigned to one family at a time, however, if there is more than one child in that family, then the volunteer will advocate for all of the children. Maddox said a volunteer does have some say in which family they are assigned to because a family with more than one child requires more time.
The volunteer will visit with the child, wherever they are placed, they will visit with the parents and write reports to the court telling what they know, Maddox said.
“The volunteers are there because they want to see what is best for these kids and that they get every possible opportunity,” said Maddox.
She said several of the volunteers work full-time jobs, but take time after work and on the weekends to visit with the children and parents.
“We all find time to watch TV and read books, so we have to decide if we want to take five or 10 hours out of a month to try to help a child,” said Maddox.
Barbara Cotton, who has been a CASA volunteer for six years, said she became a volunteer after her children moved out. She was considering becoming a foster parent, but after seeing an advertisement, she said she was called to work with CASA.
“We were sworn in December 2015, and I got my first case that same day,” said Cotton.
Cotton works during the day and will do visits after work or on the weekend, she said. If things are slow at the office, she will work on reports.
If Cotton ever needs assistance, she knows Maddox and other CASA staff members are just a phone call.
“Once they sign up, there is somebody there constantly if they have questions,” said Maddox.
The goal for CASA is to have one constant in a child’s life since so many other changes happen. She said the volunteer can be one person who is there from the beginning of the case to the end of the case.
Maddox said they ask each volunteer to make at least an 18-month commitment because some cases end after five for six months and some have gone on for two years.
Right now, a lot of the visits are done virtually over Facetime and Google Duo, Maddox added. Those who want to see the children in person do socially distanced visits.
Volunteers have to be 21-years-old or older, have to pass a background check and complete 30 hours of online training.
The training is a study as you go, and volunteers have access to a training manual and links to all the online material. Maddox said those training meet for about two hours a week, for five weeks, over Zoom to discuss what they did that week.
“It is a work at your own pace, so if you want to, on Sunday night, sit there and do your assignment for the week you can,” she said.
Cotton encouraged anyone considering becoming a CASA volunteer, to pray to God and ask for guidance.
“Being an advocate does not mean you are only there during court, you are there for the kids if they need somebody to talk to their foster parents about a certain issue,” she said.
Training will be available in February, and anyone interested should contact CASA by Friday, Jan. 29 to get the process started, said Maddox.
CASA of Midwest Kentucky serves six counties. including Hopkins, Henderson, Crittenden, Union, Webster and Muhlenberg.
To learn more about CASA or how to become a volunteer, visit www.midwestcasa.org or call 270 245-5112. CASA is located at 10 South Main Street, Suite 26 in Madisonville in the Historic Courthouse and is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.