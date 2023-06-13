Madisonville City Council members approved the second reading of a $115.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 during a special called meeting on Monday afternoon.
That budget is about $2.4 million lower than the annual budget approved in June 2022, but still considerably higher than the $78.9 million budget from FY2021-22.
The bulk of the budget increase comes from utility rate hikes. During the 2021-22 budget year, the city passed water and sewer rate increases that saw the revenue and expenses in that department rise from $15.2 million to $33.5 million. The new budget is slightly lower, estimating water and sewer to be around $31.6 million in FY2023-24.
A proposal to amend the budget to put funding back into the Go Madisonville Transit program failed with a 3-3 vote, paving the way for the second reading to pass with a unanimous decision.
Both councilmen Adam Townsend and Chad Menser expressed their displeasure that the amended budget proposal did not pass.
The new budget will take effect on July 1, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.