According to a press release from the Madisonville Police Department, a Christmas visit turned violent for one Bowling Green woman after the Madisonville man she was staying with allegedly attacked her on Christmas Day.
An unnamed woman who was spending the weekend with Shaundale T. Allen, 40 of Madisonville, told police that she was talking to her son on the phone when her host “became irate” because he thought she was talking to another man.
The woman told police that Allen became violent and started hitting her in the face, arms and torso with his hand. She said that she attempted to flee the apartment, but he pulled her back inside.
A witness confirmed that story for police, saying that he was outside the apartment when he allegedly witnessed Allen grab the woman trying to leave by the hair and drag her back inside.
The female told police that Allen then restrained her by placing his hands around her neck, restricting her air flow and leaving bruises. After releasing her, she said that he stopped several subsequent attempts to leave the apartment prior to officers’ arrival.
Responding to 911 calls, officers arrived on the scene at just after 3 p.m. on Christmas. When they knocked on the door, the report states that Allen came to the door with “blood on his face.” Officers noted that a woman could be heard crying inside the apartment.
The alleged victim was treated on the scene by a Medical Center ambulance for cuts and bruises.
Allen was arrested without incident and charged with assault (with minor injury), strangulation and unlawful imprisonment. He was still in jail on Tuesday, being held on a $5,000 bond.
The victim told police she was going home to Bowling Green and did not plan to have any further contact with Allen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.