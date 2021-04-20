In honor of the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Gov. Andy Beshear and other leaders are taking time to recognize the importance and raising awareness for victims’ rights and renewing the state’s commitment to serving all victims of crime.
In Hopkins County, the sheriff’s office works with organizations that help victims of crimes. Sheriff Matt Sanderson said deputies provide information based on each victim’s needs.
“For domestic violence, for example, we explain how to get a protective order and what their options are if they don’t have a safe place to go,” he said.
Sanderson added organizations such as Sanctuary, Inc. and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office assist victims depending on their needs.
“That’s what we do quite often is provide information,” he said. “The biggest way we support victims is by listening to what they are telling us in their own words. We take the time for them to be heard so we can guide them to the services they need.”
Sanderson said it is important to bring the attention of victims’ rights to the public.
“It is important to highlight it and bring it to the attention of the public because unless you have been the victim of a serious crime or a violent crime, I don’t think the general public always sees the importance of it,” he said. “A lot of people sometimes don’t know where to turn for support in the aftermath.”
Amy Cline, who serves as a victims advocate for the Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, said crime victims’ rights are very important.
“I think a lot of victims feel like sometimes that no one cares or listens to them, but we want their voice to be heard on whatever the situation is,” she said. “I do care about people and want them to have someone there to speak to or to listen to them. There’s not much out there unless they are going to some kind of counseling. That is what I’m here for — to help them get through a situation.”
Cline talked about some of her duties being a victims’ advocate.
“I try to keep the victim informed with what is going on with their cases,” she said. “They will call in and want to know what is going on and I try to keep them up to date on court cases and the status of the cases. I will get a parole eligibility list month to month, and I send letters and forms out to those who want to participate in those hearings. I listen to victims when they call in.”
Cline said one of her duties of being able to appear in court with the victim has been put on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year and in-person court cases essentially stopped.
“I can go to court with them still, but we haven’t had in person court for the past year. The main thing is when it comes to trial and it involves a victim, that was what was impacted the most because of COVID-19,” she said. “I still do get phone calls and sometimes people will still stop by and give us information that we need.”
Sanctuary Director Heather Lancaster said the non-profit, while based in Hopkinsville, serves the nine western Kentucky counties — including Hopkins.
“We are a service provider for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence,” she said. “We provide preventative and restoration services.”
Some of those services include therapy, group counseling, rehousing, financial assistance, education and prevention programs and an emergency shelter.
The shelter is in Hopkinsville, but Lancaster said anyone needing emergency shelter can utilize the service if they are fleeing domestic violence.
Lancaster said one of the outreach services is to provide court advocacy.
“We don’t provide the legal advice, but we do provide the support on site in the courtroom and by virtual court hearings,” said Lancaster. “We do provide that on site presence to support those going through what they are experiencing and try to answer questions that they may have about the legal system because it can be very overwhelming.”
The Kentucky State Police also is active in advocating crime victims’ rights.
KSP employs one victim advocate at each of the agency’s 16 posts located throughout the commonwealth. The program, Victim Advocate Support Services was established in 2019, and connects crime victims with an advocate to assist them with finding immediate resources, such as mental health services, crisis intervention or legal support.
These trained professionals also serve as liaisons between law enforcement and the victim, simultaneously helping victims navigate the system while allowing detectives to focus on the details of the case.
According to a release from the KSP, in 2019 the KSP Victim Advocates offered services and resources to victims of crime, both virtually and in-person. The VASS program expanded its virtual services, making it a seamless transition to virtual service and outreach.
Victim Advocates also collaborated with more agencies and organizations in order to meet the needs of clients and their community. From March through June 2020, the program served 398 individuals.
“This week of recognition reinforces our commitment to serve innocent victims who suffer emotionally, physically and financially from criminal acts committed against them,” said Beshear. “Often, the healing process for a victim is ever-evolving and this week serves as a reminder to all those survivors that they are not forgotten.”
The Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime stated that since 1981, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a time to “renew our commitment to serving all victims of crime, to acknowledge the achievements in victim services and allied professions, to honor those who have gone above and beyond in their service to others, and to remember crime victims and survivors” adding that every April, the office leads communities throughout the county in the annual observance of the week.
Along with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Sanctuary, Inc. and others are recognizing the entire month of April as a time to promote sexual assault awareness and prevention.
“All this month, our educator has worked alongside other individuals to organize and implement various activities that we would hope carry out the message of the importance of what consent is,” Lancaster said. “It is always a good time to share what consent is but that has been our main focus getting out by definition what it means to get consent and how to be respectful.”
This Friday, the organization is also having their annual Chalk the Walk event.
“It is an event where we encourage businesses and individuals in our communities to step outside and share their messages of hope and healing by writing encouraging things on the sidewalk,” said Carrie Norvell, the community educator for Sanctuary, Inc. “If a local business decides they want to do that we will provide chalk for them as well as sample messages of what they can write.”
To sign up, email educator@thesanctuaryinc.com.
On April 28, the organization is encouraging people to participate in a Denim Day, where people are encouraged to wear denim on social media with the hashtag #IAsk that was started following a sexual assault case that occurred in Italy.
For more information about receiving aid from Sanctuary, Inc. or to learn more about volunteering, call 800-766-0000 or visit the organization’s Facebook page at www. facebook.com/sanctuaryinc.
