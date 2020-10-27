The Madisonville Police Department announced a reward increase from $1,000 to $2,500 for initial information that could lead to the arrest of a person that shot five persons at a block party in August.
The increase comes from a joint effort from the city and the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers.
The police department is encouraging witnesses of this incident to come forward with information that could lead to “justice for these innocent victims,” according to MPD Maj. Andy Rush.
“We have not had anybody come forward to single out an individual person,” said Rush, adding that the department has received a lot of indirect information, but nothing that would give enough information to lead to an arrest. “That is why we’re still asking. Hopefully, people will take advantage of the reward increase.”
Police responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 near the intersection of Elm Street and Pride Avenue.
More than 100 people were estimated to be at the party during the time of the shooting. The victims, including a 14-year-old minor, were taken to an Evansville hospital and to Madisonville Baptist Health.
Other open investigations are also being investigated, according to Rush.
One case, an Aug. 14 shooting at the 400 block of East Noel Avenue, remains open as detectives continue to search for leads. Nobody was injured during that shooting, according to previous reports.
“We have not made an arrest yet,” said Rush.
A death investigation that began on Sept. 10 at 454 Murray Street has already yielded three arrests. MPD investigators charged Madisonville residents Missy Clark, 35, and Tiffany Dukes-Hankins, 30, with knowingly abusing and neglecting a person. Jerry Hankins, 37, also of Madisonville was charged with wanton abuse and neglect of an adult by a person. All three are preparing to appear before a grand jury, according to Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter.
The investigation is awaiting results from the medical examiner and coroner reports, according to Rush.
All information brought forward will be completely anonymous, according to a news release from the MPD.
The Hopkins County Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 270-825-1111 or online at www. hopkinscounty crimestoppers.com. Anyone with information can also reach out to MPD detectives directly at 270-824-2121 extension 2014.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.