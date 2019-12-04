Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover fired off a blistering email Monday saying it would be foolish for the lower chamber to adopt a measure giving the Senate confirmation powers over the governor's transportation chief.
"That is asinine for the House to even consider," Hoover, R-Jamestown, said in a Monday email obtained by The Courier Journal.
Supporters argue the bill is aimed at getting politics out of the state road budget, but the proposal is being seen by some as one of the first signs the Republican-controlled legislature is looking to strip Gov.-elect Andy Beshear of certain executive powers.
Under the proposal, co-sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, a newly created board would come up with a list of candidates that the governor would then choose from. The governor's choice would then go before the Senate for approval, which would be the only cabinet secretary requiring legislative confirmation.
The bill was prefiled by Stivers along with Republican state Sens. Jimmy Higdon and Ernie Harris on Nov. 5, when Beshear, a Democrat, defeated Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin.
Stivers said in a telephone interview Tuesday he appreciates Hoover's opinion but the Senate is the only body with the constitutional authority to do confirmations.
"The intent of the bill is not to slight the House," Stivers said.
"It is an attempt to make the Transportation Cabinet as apolitical as possible, and there are numerous instances that I can give you over my career where it has been weaponized or politicized which really shouldn't happen."
But Hoover ripped the idea in the email, which was sent to the 61-member House Republican caucus. He discourages those GOP legislators from getting "caught up in the political pettiness" ahead of Beshear taking office.
When Democrats have seized the governor's mansion in other states, Republican-controlled legislatures have moved to strip he executive branch of many powers.
In North Carolina, for instance, GOP lawmakers had a special session that resulted in major changes to Gov. Roy Cooper's authority when he took over in 2017. Tar Heel State Republicans took away Cooper's authority to make certain cabinet appointments without their approval.
Stivers said the legislation is more about correcting an institutional concern rather than a partisan power grab. He said he isn't aware of any efforts or discussions to draft proposals seeking to curtail Beshear's power when he takes office.
"This was filed not knowing who the governor would be and I don't think anybody knew he was going to win," Stivers said. "This is not directed at an individual. There is legislation that is filed toward individuals, and legislation that is related to the institution."
Stivers said he never spoke with Gov. Bevin about the proposal but had talked to current Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas about the funding formula.
Proponents argue the legislation is an attempt to better oversee transportation spending and have a cleaner process in drafting the road budget. It seeks to do that by giving certain nongovernment entities, such as the Kentucky Association of Counties, the Kentucky League of Cities and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the power to nominate potential transportation board members.
Among its other significant changes would be allowing this new board to come up with the first draft of the state's two-year road budget sent to lawmakers rather than governor's office.
"Even if the bill had merit, which I think it has very little, why would we, as the House, basically cede all authority to determine or choose a transportation secretary to Senate confirmation," Hoover said in the email. "If you want House members to have less influence and less say in the road plan and highway infrastructure, pass this bill and let the secretary be subject to Senate confirmation!"
Hoover remains a prominent voice in the majority caucus after being served as the first Republican House speaker in nearly a century after the GOP seized the majority in 2016. He stepped down from the leadership post, however, after a a staff member's sexual harassment claim and settlement.
Hoover, who is not seeking reelection in 2020, added in the email that House leaders need to speak up and stand against the Senate measure.
"There are differences between House and Senate versions of the road plan," Hoover said in the email. "If we give the Senate sole confirmation authority over selection of transportation secretary, when there are discretionary spending decisions or conflicting needs, you can bet your bottom dollar the secretary, whoever he or she may be, will side with the Senate."
