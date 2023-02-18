According to The City of Madisonville Public Works Department all trash and recycling will run on a one-day delay next week. In observance of the President’s Day Holiday, all city offices will be closed on Monday.
Monday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s trash and recycle routes will run on Thursday, and so on.
The regular schedule for trash and recycle routes will resume back to normal on Monday, February 27. Normal hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7a.m.-3:30p.m.
For more information or if you have any questions please reach out to The Public Works Department directly, 270-824-2117.
In addition, The City of Madisonville City Council Meeting, which takes place the first and third Monday of every month, will be moved to Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 4:30p.m.
