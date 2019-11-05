Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern predicts the county's turnout for today's general election will mirror numbers Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes forecasted for the commonwealth.
Cloern said she expects around 30% of Hopkins County's 36,266 registered voters will cast a ballot today. Grimes has predicted a 31% turnout across the state.
In 2015, 28.4% of the county's voters went to the polls. Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. If you are in line before 6 p.m., you are guaranteed a chance to vote.
"We're a little heavier in absentee (ballots) this year," said Cloern. "Walk-in absentees are at 436, and 159 mail-in."
see turnout/page a8
Officials from the clerk's office said that several factors bring people to the polls on election day.
"It's tough to predict how many people will turn out, especially based on absentee," said Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser. "This year, for instance, a lot of people are out of town to see the Wildcats play in New York. I don't know if that means we're going to have a higher voter turnout or not, or if it just means that more people are going to be out of town."
Weather is also a factor. Today's forecast is calling for a slight chance of rain early, giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.
"Weather always affects turnout," she said. "It's looking like we're going to have a nice, dry day - not too cold. I think it will be a benefit to voter turnout."
For voters who may have a hard time getting to their precinct, help is available. Hopkins County Democratic Chair Pat Vincent said if you need a ride to vote, you can call the headquarters at 270-399-1578.
"If someone needs a ride to go vote, they can call us, and we'll try to make arrangements to get them there," she said. "We'll pick up anyone that wants to go vote."
The Republican party isn't offering transportation; instead, they will focus their energy on getting the word out to go vote, said Hopkins County Republican Party Chair Bill Plunkett.
"What we are doing on this particular election is getting the word out," he said. "Encouraging people to get out and vote. We don't have, per se, transportation for the polls this election."
The clerk's office has announced changes to 11 precinct locations.
"It's important to know your precinct number and your voting location," said Menser. "You can find that information by logging on to govoteky.com, or you can call the county clerk's office at 270-821-7361. Although it may take you a few tries to get through, we can give you the information over the phone."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.