Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Alan Fitzgerald Willis, was charged, August 17, 2022, for reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, following another vehicle too closely, and excessive windshield tint.
Lucina A. Willis, was charged, August 17, 2022, for reckless driving, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly Ann Sandak, was charged, August 17, 2022, for public intoxication, possession of open beverage container in motor vehicle, assault in the third degree or a police officer, disorderly conduct in the second degree and menacing.
Katherine J. Lowder, was charged, August 17, 2022, for drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking and prescription of contaminated substance not in proper container.
Michael R. Lowder, was charged, August 17, 2022, for failure to maintain required insurance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Ricky L. Long, was charged, August 18, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Richard Crabtree, of Madisonville, was charged, August 17, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, strangulation and terrorist threats.
