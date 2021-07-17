One of the enjoyable pastimes of the summer is hanging out by the pool with friends and family. And despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the county, traffic at Madisonville City Pool has been steady.
Tristian Lee, a lifeguard at the pool, said last summer rules were strict, like the number of people allowed in the pool and wearing masks.
“Since things are calming down a little bit, it has been a little more flexible,” he said.
Lee is attending Western Carolina University and is home for the summer. This is his fifth summer working as a lifeguard at the city pool.
“This summer has probably been the most hectic summer with people coming back,” he said. “We have had a lot of numbers and just a lot of people.”
Another lifeguard, Vera Fisher, said some days are busier than others.
“Some days there are so many people, and then others it is very laid back,” she said.
Fisher is a student at the University of Kentucky, and she has been a lifeguard for two months. She said working at the pool is the best job she has had. She used to work in restaurants serving food.
“Not serving food for once in my life is nice,” said Fisher.
She said she wants to be a lifeguard next summer, too — either at the city pool or in Lexington near campus.
“I like the people I work with,” said Fisher. “I like all the people I meet. I get to see people I knew from high school or growing up, and I get to meet new families.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.