By Max Londberg and Sarah Brookbank
The Kentucky Enquirer
One man was detained Thursday after he punched another man outside Cincinnati's U.S. Bank Arena as President Donald Trump held a rally inside.
Video of the altercation on the corner of East Pete Rose Way and Broadway was posted to Facebook and shared with The Enquirer. The video was posted about 7 p.m.
Dallas Frazier, 29, was arrested for assault, according to Cincinnati police. Lt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesman, said Thursday evening that Frazier was being booked at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Frazier, of Georgetown, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, according to jail documents.
Court documents identify the victim as Michael Alter. The Enquirer has reached out to him for comment on the incident.
Scott Fantozzi witnessed the incident and captured video, saying it appeared the two men were arguing about politics.
The video shows one man exiting a Ford truck and punching the other man. It's unclear from the video what led to the altercation.
According to court documents, Frazier exited a vehicle, stated "you want some" then struck the victim multiple times.
Cincinnati police officers responded within seconds and detained the man who had thrown punches.
As he was led away by police, the crowd started chanting: "Lock him up, lock him up."
Frazier was due in court Friday, according to jail records.
Norton lowers opioid prescriptions by over 50% through data analysis, education
By Boris Ladwig
Insider Louisville
Norton Healthcare has lowered its opioid prescriptions by more than half since 2014 through data analysis and further educating its doctors -- and their patients.
Norton in 2013 created an opioid task force to monitor, analyze and decrease the number of opioids its patients were receiving. Prompted in part by state legislation, the system previously had begun providing continuing medical education about opioids to its staff.
"When we started this, you would not believe the averages of pills per script that physicians around the country and our doctors were prescribing," said Dr. Joshua Honaker, chief medical administrative officer of Norton Medical Group.
Despite an electronic health records system, tracking information about opioid prescriptions initially was tough, Honaker said.
"It wasn't like anybody else was giving us reports -- nationally or state or local. So we developed our own set of reporting," he said.
The task force has 10 members from across the health system, including administration, primary care physicians and pharmacy. It prompted the creation of a dashboard for each physician, tracking six metrics so that doctors could compare how many opioids they were prescribing per patient and how that compared to their peers.
If doctors saw that they were outliers, they could try to figure out why and potentially reduce how many opioids they were prescribing.
"The message to our physicians has been: 'Please don't use opioids if you don't have to. Try to use alternatives. Try never to start. If you do it, do it for a few days, and don't give everybody 120 pills,' " Honaker said.
Physicians at Norton also changed the way they talked to patients.
That involved telling patients "about the addiction risk; the risk of opioids in general, which have many side effects; talk to them about alternatives, talk to them about trying to just stay away (from them) if possible," Honaker said.
"Our initiatives have gotten everybody to not just write as much but to write less of whatever they write," he said. "So our pills per script has gone down, our pills per patient and pills per encounter has gone down."
"Of our Schedule II opioids, we have had a 50% decrease in volume that we as Norton Healthcare have dispensed since 2014," Honaker said.
And that's although the number of health care providers in the system during that time has nearly tripled.
Norton's program has been such a success that it has shared the approach with other health systems through papers and presentations.
Fear and pain
But the implementation didn't go without any hitches.
The opioid crisis had prompted some doctors to stop prescribing altogether, Honaker said.
Doctors feared that if they prescribed significantly more opioids than their peers, they might face investigations and potentially losing their jobs.
"There's a major fear factor," Honaker said, "so doctors .. started naturally writing less."
"But some patients need opioids," he said. "Some doctors, being good doctors, had to write more, because other colleagues quit writing (prescriptions for opioids,) because of the pressure, the fear."
Norton provided more resources for doctors and made sure that they documented their decision-making so that if questions arose, the doctors' decisions could be validated.
Honaker said Norton wanted doctors to be in a position where they could justify that what they were doing was what was best for patients.
"We've tried to decrease opioids, but we're also trying to make sure that people need opioids get opioids correctly, and with good discernment," he said. "So this isn't just about decreasing opioids. It's about when you use them, make sure it's right."
The significant reduction in opioid prescriptions also required doctors to talk earnestly with their patients about proper storage of prescriptions -- and about pain.
About half of the people who have used opioid pills without a prescription have obtained them from family and friends, Honaker said.
Bevin: Marijuana legalization leads to spike in homelessness, ER visits and 'disease'
By Joe Sonka
Insider Louisville
Gov. Matt Bevin in a radio interview Wednesday repeated his criticism of those who favor legalizing marijuana and casinos in Kentucky to directed additional tax revenue toward the state's underfunded pension system, adding that recreational marijuana would lead to an increase in homelessness, emergency room visits and "disease."
Bevin made the comments about marijuana on WKDZ in reference to Colorado, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2014.
"Look at the homelessness, look at the increase in their emergency rooms, look at the problems they have with law enforcement of bordering states," said Bevin. "Look at the amount of disease and things that have spiked up as a result of people who are coming for the fact that they can smoke pot legally."
The governor has used the example of Colorado many times over the past two years to advocate against marijuana legalization, previously claiming that the state's emergency rooms are being overrun by marijuana "overdoses."
In the radio interview on Wednesday, Bevin also repeated his opposition to devoting new additional tax revenue toward the pension system from marijuana sales, saying "everybody in Kentucky would need to smoke pot for the next 600 years" in order to raise enough money "to fund what we owe today in 2019."
"It's not a serious solution," said Bevin. "It's not even a solution at all. It's a ridiculous proposal."
No elected official in Kentucky has ever proposed paying Kentucky's pension obligations with revenue from marijuana only, though a growing number of state legislators have advocated using tax revenue from either medical or recreational marijuana as one extra source of money to combat the pension system's large unfunded liability.
Attorney General Andy Beshear, Bevin's Democratic opponent in this year's race for governor, is in favor of letting voters legalize medical marijuana through a statewide referendum and then directing that tax revenue to the pension system, along with increased revenue from expanded gaming and an expanded luxury sales tax.
Since Colorado legalized recreational marijuana use, the state has raised over $1 billion in new tax revenue from those sales -- which have increased significantly each year -- and created 41,000 jobs in that industry. Last year the state generated $263.7 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales, with $125 million of that revenue dedicated to Colorado's public schools fund and $17.2 million toward local governments.
Bevin's reelection campaign spokesman Davis Paine did not immediately reply to emailed questions asking what diseases the governor believed would increase with marijuana legalization and his math regarding tax revenue from those sales taking 600 years to pay off the current unfunded liability.
In the radio interview, Bevin also attacked the idea of devoting new tax revenue from expanded gaming to the pension system -- adding a claim that this would lead to an increase in suicides -- saying that "if we all wanted to gamble and smoke pot at the same time, it would still be 200 years, just to earn the money we already owe today. These are not serious solutions.
"Every night somewhere in America, somebody takes their life in a casino because they've wasted the last semblance of dignity and hope that they had," continued Bevin. "Families are ruined. Lives are ruined."
