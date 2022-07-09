At the end of the first year, Madisonville Community College’s Fermentation Science program is a success.
Mike Deal, the program coordinator for the program, said the first cohort kicked off in the fall of 2021, and the first year has gone really well.
“The students are really engaged,” he said. “They are enjoying the academic part and the hands-on learning part as well.”
The program started with three brewery partners, Hopkinsville Brewing Co, Henderson Brewing Co., and the Dry Ground Brewing Co. in Paducah.
“We have grown now, and we have gotten the Dam Brew House in Benton, KY; the Brew Bridge in Owensboro; and Gasper Brewing Co. in Bowling Green,” said Deal.
The program has even added corporate sponsors along with the brewing partners. He said because the program is part of the Kentucky Guild Brewers, which represents all the micro-breweries in the state, they have contact with not only other breweries in Kentucky but suppliers as well.
“One of the grain suppliers through the group is going to supply all the grain for the lab work for free, all we have to do is pay for shipping,” said Deal. “That is a significant cost reduction, and one of the hop suppliers is providing the hops for brewing for free
as well.”
He said the brewery partners and corporate partners are excited to be a part of the program. They are also looking forward to students graduating so they can give them opportunities as well.
“It just demonstrates the need in the workforce for a graduate, so they can go into the breweries and hit the ground running,” said Deal.
The program started with 11 students and now, due to circumstances outside of their control, it is down to nine students. He said what is amazing is that two of those nine students are working at breweries now, the Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and the Henderson Brewing Co.
Students can opt for the certificates only or pursue the full two-year degree, he said.
“The degree offers a little more chemistry and biology, which helps them to be a better brewer, but there is enough covered in the certificates to be effective,” said Deal.
What is amazing is that the students don’t have to be near the MCC campus to work on the degree. He said three students in the eastern part of Kentucky attend their classes online, then go to a brewery in Pikeville, KY for their lab work.
“We don’t want them learning just how the system at the college works,” said Deal. “We want them to take that same processes and principles and go into our partner breweries, so they get a wider array of experience on different systems.”
He said the program would not have gotten off the ground if it had not been for the college’s brewing partners across the western part of the state.
“They have just been phenomenal and continue to contribute as instructors,” said Deal. “They bring so much to the table, and the students are learning so much from them.”
He thought the program might be difficult to start up and that it would be an uphill battle trying to market the program, but he said it has been the opposite.
“It is just going far better than we ever expected it to this early in the game,” said Deal.
The second cohort will start in the fall of this year, and the first cohort will graduate from the program in the spring of 2023.
