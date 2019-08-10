MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Javeauntae M. White, 21, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot).
• Nathaniel A. Gibson, 40, of Kuttawa was charged Thursday with two counts of violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or a domestic violence order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Nathan C. Gillispie, 22, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jay C. Whitehead, 36, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with drug paraphernalia -- buy or possess and possession of controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified on a Hopkins County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Andrea P. Miller, 29, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with burglary, second-degree.
• Terry Russell, age unknown, of St. Charles was charged Thursday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.