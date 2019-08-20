No legs and no vision are no problem for retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Matthew Bradford.
The 33-year-old Kentucky native is blind and a double amputee, but he just finished a 398-mile bike tour across his home state with a team from Operation Enduring Warrior.
"Personally, I come up with these crazy goals that I want to accomplish, and OEW has stood right next to me and helped me continue to challenge and push myself," Bradford said.
The three-day ride started in Ashland and ended in Fort Campbell, but Bradford took his final break along the trek Sunday afternoon in Hopkinsville.
Christian County Sheriff's Office, Hopkinsville Fire Department and Hopkinsville Police Department helped with the escort into the city.
Local veterans and community members lined the entrance to the Hopkinsville Municipal Center with small U.S. flags.
"You honored us by allowing us to participate in your across-the-commonwealth journey," said Hopkinsville Mayor Carter Hendricks inside the municipal building. "To make a message that's based on hope for the rest of us to be inspired by, that is something that I don't take lightly."
Bradford was injured in 2007 after stepping on an IED while serving in Iraq. He woke up three weeks later being treated at Bethesda Naval Hospital and found out the extent of his injuries.
"I was so weak and skinny because I wouldn't eat and I hated everbody that came in the hospital room," he recalled. "But the Marine Corps would come in my room day in and day out and talk to me about what was going on, and I woke up one morning, and it was like the light switch come on ... I started created these goals in my head."
Bradford re-enlisted in the Marine Corps and was the first blind, double amputee to do so.
From then on, Bradford decided he would inspire others in his situation. Since then, Bradford has completed multiple Spartans races and participated in many marathons.
Hendricks presented Bradford with a key to the City of Hopkinsville two years ago during one of his Spartans races, and the two have remained friends.
Sunday, Hendricks presented Bradford and his OEW team leader Danny Stokes with Team Hopkinsville T-shirts to commemorate Bradford's latest accomplishment.
Stokes said Bradford specifically wanted to come through Hopkinsville on his ride.
"Your town was very important to him, so we started this whole timeline with distance and logistics of everything that went on with this tour from Hoptown," Stokes said.
For Bradford, Hopkinsville-Christian County is special because it is home to Fort Campbell.
"Yes, I'm a marine and it's an Army base, but on that base are soldiers, and they are my brothers and my sisters," he said. "It doesn't matter where you served or who you served with, at the end of the day, we're all serving underneath the same flag."
Bradford said the bike ride wasn't an easy journey but it was all worthwhile.
"Through everything we faced, the hills, the heat, the amputations, the blindness -- whatever it's been, it's just been another challenge," Bradford said. "And all along the way, I have motivations in my mind ... This is just letting people know that it can be done. If there's a will, there's a way."
To learn more about Bradford and his journey, visit www.matthew-bradford.com.
Henderson bus driver charged with indecent exposure
By Beth Smith
The Gleaner
HENDERSON -- A bus driver for the Henderson Area Rapid Transit system has been charged with indecent exposure for his alleged actions toward a female passenger.
According to a citation filed in the Henderson Judicial Center, Timothy R. Givens, 36, 1700 block of Washington Street, will be arraigned in Henderson District Court on Aug. 20.
He faces a misdemeanor offense of second-degree indecent exposure.
Henderson police said the alleged crime occurred on July 16 when Givens invited a passenger from the bus he was driving to lunch. He drove the woman to the restaurant in his personal vehicle, police said.
The woman said during lunch at Taco Bell, Givens allegedly told her he was "sexually aroused by her."
After lunch and while they were driving back to the bus stop at Third and North Main streets, the victim said that Givens "started masturbating in front of her."
He then allegedly tried to force her to touch his genitals while allegedly attempting to touch her inappropriately, according to the citation.
During an interview with police, Givens denied exposing himself to the woman, but did allegedly admit to touching himself through his pants.
Late Thursday afternoon, the City of Henderson issued a press release that said:
"A City of Henderson employee facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure is suspended without pay pending the result of his charge.
"The alleged incident occurred last month while he was on his lunch hour and in his personal vehicle.
"In addition to court proceedings, the employee is subject to Civil Service procedures, which provides him a right to a hearing by that board."
'Zombie deer disease' within 80 miles of state border
By Jacob Mulliken
The Messenger-Inquirer
Chronic Wasting Disease, also known as "zombie deer disease," has been documented within 80 miles of Kentucky's western border, prompting a containment plan worthy of any zombie film, especially given that CWD can be spread to other animals, including primates and potentially humans, according to the Center for Disease Control.
CWD is a contagious neurological disease affecting cervids (members of the deer family). It causes spongy degeneration of the brain resulting in emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions and eventually death.
Confirmed cases of the disease have been documented in 26 states, including Missouri and Tennessee, four Canadian provinces as well as the country of Norway. Thus far, the disease has not spread into Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hope to keep it that way, said Chris Garland, acting wildlife division director.
"We hope we never get it, there are just too many variables to predict," he said. "We are testing now to the level that we can with staffing and budget. We follow a risk-based model where we look at counties close to these areas close to the state line and other risk factors. The higher the risk, the more samples we take. We are looking at increasing that."
One step that the department has taken is tightening the carcass-laws for hunters bringing deer over state-lines, said Kevin Kelly, department spokesperson.
"It is illegal right now if you are hunting out of state to bring back a carcass of any member of the deer family," he said. "You can bring in bone-in or deboned meat, antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate, a clean skull, the finished taxidermy product and the hide. They are not allowed to bring back any semblance of brain matter or any of the spinal column, from any state."
Aside from the restrictions, both Garland and Kelly have been working with other states that have experienced the trials of CWD spreading, as well as federal agencies, and have been on a statewide informational CWD tour to educate Kentuckians, Garland said.
"Kevin and I went to Wisconsin for a CWD meeting with 13 other states, all of which, other than Indiana and Kentucky, had detected it," he said. "The goal was to discuss responses and what has worked and hasn't and try to get consistency with other states in terms of prevention and standardization in testing methods. No one wants this disease in their state and the ones that have it want to minimize it the best that they can.
"We are coming off of four months where we have held public forums about the disease across the state to try and educate people that may not be as familiar. We are definitely working to get the word out and are working with other agencies like the Department of Public Health and the Department of Agriculture. We anticipate that will remain the case as we go forward."
While there haven't been any documented human cases, yet, there are concerns about the roughly 7,000 to 15,000 diseased cervids eaten in the United States each year, with that number expected to increase as high as 20% annually, according to the Alliance for Public Wildlife.
To lessen the potential, the department urges anyone hunting or coming into contact any sick animal to report it immediately, Garland said.
"We encourage people to take precautions when dressing the animal and generally take as many precautions as they can," he said. "If they harvest a deer that looks sick in any way, they should contact the department so we can test it. In many of those affected states, they have avenues for testing to happen before consumption. That is what we would encourage. In the event that we document cases in Kentucky, we will have locations for them to drop the heads off for testing."
For more information on the disease or to report a potentially afflicted animal, call 1-800-858-1549 or 1-800-253-5378 during non-business hours.
