A Hopkinsville woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter after the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office allege that she provided a Hopkins County resident with the fentanyl-laced pills that caused her death more than two years ago.
On April 1, 2021, deputies from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and EMTs responded to a medical emergency on Edwards Street. First responders located Jenny Doolin unresponsive on the floor of the residence. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.
Fentanyl, 4-NAPP and meth were found in her system at the time of her death.
The Madisonville/Hopkins County Narcotics Vice/Unit was asked to investigate the case and learned that Doolin had been messaging with Tanisha Dhaliwal, 42 of Hopkinsville, about purchasing Percocet 30’s, a counterfeit street drug known to law enforcement to frequently be laced with fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine,” said the release from the HCSO. “Just a few grains can cause a fatal overdose.”
Dhaliwal was arrested by the Christian County Sheriff’s Department and has since been transported to the Hopkins County Jail. She is currently being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
