Performances will once again be heard from the stage at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
Director Brad Downall said after being shut down for 18 months and having to postpone events, there will be a 2021-22 season.
“We cannot wait to see everybody,” he said.
The current plan is to have five performances in the fall and 13 in the spring, he said. Since COVID-19 is still around, he is expecting a show or two to be added or canceled during that time as well.
“I do not know exactly what it will look like,” said Downall. “I am hoping by the end of October, we will be in better shape as a community.”
Since the delta variant is surging across the country, the center has put a few rules in place.
Downall said there will be no season packages for sale, and event tickets will only be on sale six to eight weeks before the event.
“Right now, we are just doing this so we can be nimble — so if we do have to reschedule a performance, then it is easier,” he said. “If we get into a safe territory where everything seems to be stabilizing, then for the second half of the season we may introduce a package for that.”
As of right now tickets for Rodney Crowell on Friday, Oct. 29, and NauLou Chamber Players on Tuesday, Oct. 19 will be on sale starting Friday, he said.
The center will also offer refunds, he said. If someone walks into the building and decides they aren’t ready to see a show yet, they can be fully refunded.
“We have a no-questions-asked refund all the way up to curtain time for events,” said Downall. “I don’t know if we will keep that forever, but for right now, that is what we are doing for the season.”
Masks are required inside the arts center, just like the rest of the Madisonville Community College campus, he said. They are also encouraging social distancing during the shows.
He said when someone purchases a ticket or several online, the art center’s box office will block off the seat on either side of them. The center will probably be at 60 to 70% capacity for shows.
Although the stage has not been open for 18 months, the art gallery has had a few exhibits.
Downall said the next exhibit will be The Smithsonian Institute’s traveling exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” and will open on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The exhibit examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by, and for the people” and how each generation continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”
“We have been working on this for about a year to a year and a half,” said Downall. “I am excited to actually have it all come together.”
Because the exhibit itself is not very large, the arts center decided to include an exhibit with drawings from the elementary schools in the Hopkins County District called “Your Voice.” He said there are about 40 to 50 drawings from the students in the exhibit.
“The kids are being encouraged to draw what a free democracy is,” said Downall. “It is about the process of voting, not who you are voting for.”
On the day of the exhibit opening at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, Dr. John Vile, Dean of the Honors College at Middle Tennessee State University, will give his interpretation of “James Madison speaking on the Constitution.”
For more information on the events, visit the Art Centers website at http://www.glemacenter.org/. To purchase tickets go to their website or call the box office at 270-821-2787.
