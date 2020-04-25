The death count in Hopkins County from COVID-19 now is 19. But the goal of 1,000 tests in three days was missed.
Gov. Andy Beshear said late Friday that 870 people received free coronavirus screenings at Madisonville North Hopkins High School this week. Almost half of them, 423, showed up Thursday after testing was opened to everyone without advance registration.
“Over the weekend, into Monday, we should be getting those numbers back,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said during the daily Facebook Live briefing. He estimated results should be ready two to three days after the test date.
Beshear said drive-through testing will be available in Hopkinsville next week for first responders, health care workers and people with coronavirus symptoms. It will take place at Tiebreaker Park near the Stadium of Champions from 9 to 11 a.m.
Beshear said the two new deaths from COVID-19 involved a 90-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. Two new COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County became confirmed Friday, bringing the total to 171.
The Governor also revealed that Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation now has 13 deaths from the virus. The confirmed test count stands at 56 patients and 16 staff members.
The number of recovered patients across the county increased to 74 Friday. One of them shared her experience during the local briefing.
“The first week was probably the roughest,” Heather Uzzle said. “I was very fortunate that I was in a good health state to begin with.”
Uzzle was exposed to the virus while doing medical work. After a week of self-quarantine, she was strong enough to resume regular tasks with help and visits from family members and neighbors.
“You need to make sure you support those that are in quarantine,” Uzzle said.
Another recovered coronavirus patient is one of the founders of Nortonville’s Hope2All food bank. Jack McPeek developed the virus in recent weeks while at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation, where he’s lived since 2018.
On Friday, April 10, “the test came back positive,” Madisonville Marketing Director Sara Lutz said. But Thursday, McPeek’s wife, Sue, was told that he had recovered.
“They will be reunited soon, but for now, they must keep their distance,” Lutz said.
Lutz noted Ridgewood Terrace imposed a “no visitor” policy on Wednesday, March 11. Yet the virus somehow entered the facility.
A website referenced by Beshear supports his decision to take a slow approach to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, especially in Hopkins County.
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Beshear said a second inmate has died from the virus at Green River Correctional Complex. The count there is now 40 inmates and 20 staff members. The Governor ordered tests for everyone at the complex.
• Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said more than 30 Central Dispatch employees now are working from their homes to support social distancing.
• the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported Hopkins County had no new flu cases for the third consecutive week. The total for the season now matches the confirmed coronavirus count, at 171.
• the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts reported the sold-out Martina McBride concert scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1. The Kingdom Choir of London now will appear Thursday, Oct. 15.
• Monday’s scheduled Hanson City Commission meeting was postponed until further notice.
• David Kyle of Mountain Comprehensive Health Care appeared at the local briefing and encouraged parents to take care of their mental health. “If your jug is empty, you have nothing to pour out on someone else,” Kyle said.
